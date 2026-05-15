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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 23,673.40, a premium of 29.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,643.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 46.10 points or 0.19% to 23,643.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.95% to 18.79.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

 

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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