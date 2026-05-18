Nifty May futures trade at premium
India VIX jumped 4.47% to 19.63.The Nifty May 2026 futures closed at 23,659.00, a premium of 9.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,649.95 in the cash market.
In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index rose 6.45 points or 0.03% to 23,649.95
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 4.47% to 19.63.
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Tata Steel were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The May 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 4:50 PM IST