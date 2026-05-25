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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX slumps 6.74% to 16.70.

The Nifty 26 May 2026 futures closed at 24,119 a premium of 87.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,031.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 312.40 points or 1.32% to 24,031.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 6.74% to 16.70.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2026.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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