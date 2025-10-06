Monday, October 06, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX advanced 1.31% to 10.19.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,181.10, a premium of 103.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,077.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 183.40 points or 0.74% to 25,077.65

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 1.31% to 10.19.

Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty reclaims 25,050 mark; IT shares advance

Nifty reclaims 25,050 mark; IT shares advance

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Deflazacort oral suspension

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Deflazacort oral suspension

Deepak Nitrite inaugurates state-of-the-art R&D centre at Savli, Vadodara

Deepak Nitrite inaugurates state-of-the-art R&D centre at Savli, Vadodara

Ather Energy achieves production milestone of five lakh vehicles

Ather Energy achieves production milestone of five lakh vehicles

Ola Electric Mobility receives certification for its in-house developed rare earth-free ferrite motor

Ola Electric Mobility receives certification for its in-house developed rare earth-free ferrite motor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon