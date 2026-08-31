Monday, August 31, 2026 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsSeptember Tax CalendarHDFC BankGold Silver ETFNepal FloodsPurple Style Labs IPONifty IT Index TodayNifty Media IndexFMCG stocks
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at a premium

Nifty September futures trade at a premium

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX rallied 3.37% to 11.04.

The Nifty September 2026 futures closed at 24,245, a premium of 164.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,080.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 95.25 points or 0.39% to 24,080.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 3.37% to 11.04.

HDFC Bank, Eternal and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty settles below 24,100 level; media shares tumble

Nifty settles below 24,100 level; media shares tumble

Novus Loyalty to acquire up to 80.87% stake in AutoPe

Novus Loyalty to acquire up to 80.87% stake in AutoPe

C.E. Info Systems in partnership with ClarityX launches Geo-FI

C.E. Info Systems in partnership with ClarityX launches Geo-FI

Japanese stocks end mixed as rate hike concerns weigh on sentiment

Japanese stocks end mixed as rate hike concerns weigh on sentiment

China stocks rise despite weak economic data

China stocks rise despite weak economic data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 4:31 PM IST