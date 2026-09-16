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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at a premium

Nifty September futures trade at a premium

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Patanjali Foods and Paytm were the top-traded contracts

The Nifty September 2026 futures closed at 23,282, a premium of 64.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,217.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 99 points or 0.43% to 23,217.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 1.58% to 13.22.

HDFC Bank, Patanjali Foods and One 97 Communications (Paytm) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

 

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST