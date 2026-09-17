Thursday, September 17, 2026 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at a premium

Nifty September futures trade at a premium

Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX plunged 7.82% to 12.14.

The Nifty September 2026 futures closed at 23,350, a premium of 1.00 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,270.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 53 points or 0.23% to 23,270.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 7.82% to 12.14.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tata Steel were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty settles above 23,250 mark; broader mrkt outperforms

Nifty settles above 23,250 mark; broader mrkt outperforms

Puravankara secures redevelopment project in Goregaon West worth Rs 2,600 crore

Puravankara secures redevelopment project in Goregaon West worth Rs 2,600 crore

Japanese stocks extend gains as weaker yen lifts exporters

Japanese stocks extend gains as weaker yen lifts exporters

China stocks slip as investors turn cautious ahead of US-China talks

China stocks slip as investors turn cautious ahead of US-China talks

Crisil Ratings upgrades ratings of SG Mart to 'AA-/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings upgrades ratings of SG Mart to 'AA-/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to BuyStocks to WatchEPFO Ceiling HikeNPO Open TodayMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 4:31 PM IST