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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX slides 3.40% to 11.13.

The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 24,485.20 a premium of 150.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,334.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 115.50 points or 0.48% to 24,334.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.40% to 11.13.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 4:50 PM IST