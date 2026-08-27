Nifty September futures trade at premium

India VIX rises 5.06% to 11.10.

The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 24,266 a premium of 176 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,090.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 116.90 points or 0.48% to 24,090.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.06% to 11.10.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and LIC Housing Finance were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

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