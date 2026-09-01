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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki India were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 24,081 a premium of 25.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,055.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 24.60 points or 0.01% to 24,055.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.49% to 11.25.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

 

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST