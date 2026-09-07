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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 23,866.10, a premium of 86.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,779.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 118.55 points or 0.50% to 23,779.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 5.61% to 11.28.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

 

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 4:31 PM IST