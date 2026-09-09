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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 23,530, a premium of 98.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,431.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 203.60 points or 0.86% to 23,431.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 6.32% to 11.94.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

 

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 4:50 PM IST