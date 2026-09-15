Nifty September futures trade at premium

India VIX spurts 7.99% to 13.27.

The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 23,220, a premium of 101.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,118.60 in the cash market.

The Nifty 50 index lost 279.50 points or 1.19% to 23,118.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.99% to 13.27.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and LIC Housing Finance were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News