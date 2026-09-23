Nifty September futures trade at premium

India VIX declined 6.41% to 10.29.

The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 23,455 a premium of 8.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,446.80 in the cash market.

The Nifty 50 index added 117.80 points or 0.50% to 23,446.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.41% to 10.29.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

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