Nifty settles below 24,450 level; IT shares tumble

The headline equity benchmarks ended with significant losses on Wednesday amid weighed down by selling pressure in index heavyweight stocks. Investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of the release of domestic inflation data (CPI) later today, which is expected to provide further cues on the interest-rate outlook and broader market direction. Market participants continued to assess a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings announcements, with stock- and sector-specific movements remaining in focus amid the ongoing earnings season. The Nifty closed below the 24,450 mark.

IT, FMCG and consumer durables shares declined while PSU Bank, media and metal shares advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 187.90 points or 0.24% to 77,966.35. The Nifty 50 index fell 35.75 points or 0.15% to 24,435.95. In the two consecutive trading sessions, the Nifty declined 0.60% and Sensex fell 0.73%, respectively.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.02% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.27%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,867 shares rose and 2,462 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index declined 1.54% to 31,332.55. The index dropped 2.3 % in past three consecutive trading sessions.

Tata Consultancy Services (down 3.93%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.82%), LTM (down 1.81%), Infosys (down 1.23%), Persistent Systems (down 1.12%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.1%), Coforge (down 0.96%), Wipro (down 0.36%) declined.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Shiprocket received bids for 7,12,17,916 shares as against 9,44,36,030 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 12 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.75 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 August 2026 and will close on 14 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 92 and 97 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 154 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Behari Lal Engineering received bids 1,13,90,444 shares as against 74,12,769 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 12 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.54 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 August 2026 and will close on 14 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 271 and 285 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 52 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Milky Mist Diary Food received bids for 15,40,13,339 shares as against 8,17,98,244 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 12 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.88 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 11 August 2026 and will close on 13 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 133 and 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Dhoot Transmission received bids for 160,23,74,100 shares as against 2,49,56,363 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 12 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 64.21 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 August 2026 and will close on 12 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 829 and 871 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 17 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Molbio Diagnostics received bids for 48,74,63,274 shares as against 81,58,529 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 12 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 59.75 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 August 2026 and will close on 12 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 768 and 807 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Group stocks declined on Wednesday after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran decided not to offer himself for reappointment when his current term ends on 20 February 2027. Chandrasekaran, however, will continue as chairman until the end of his current term.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell 5.02%, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles declined 3.55%. Titan Company dropped 2.18%, Tata Steel slipped 1.95%, Tata Consumer Products declined 1.71% and Indian Hotels fell 1.40%. Tata Power declined 1.30% and Trent fell 0.46%. Voltas rose 0.48%, while Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles gained 0.84%.

TD Power Systems rose 17.98% after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 performance. On a consolidated basis, profit after tax increased 72.3% YoY and 19.5% QoQ to Rs 86.29 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 72.1% YoY and 8.6% QoQ to Rs 640.05 crore in Q1 FY27.

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) tumbled 10.16% after the company announced that its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Sudhir Sitapati, has resigned from his position with effect from 11 August 2026.

Aluminium stocks ended higher on Wednesday, with National Aluminium Company (NALCO) rising 7.89% and Hindalco Industries gaining 2.19%. The gains came after Norsk Hydro's Alunorte refinery announced a reduction to its Alumina output. As per media reports, Norsk Hydro has cut its Alumina output at its Alunorte refinery to 50% of its capacity, citing gas shortage as the reason for production cut. The said unit had produced 6.3 MT of Alumina in 2025.

DAM Capital Advisors declined 3.88% after the company reported a 34.78% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.15 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 0.23 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income declined 2.95% YoY to Rs 29.97 crore from Rs 30.88 crore.

ESAB India jumped 3.05% after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27. On a standalone basis, net profit increased 37.13% YoY and 28.91% QoQ to Rs 56.14 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 19.63% YoY and 6.41% QoQ to Rs 421.12 crore in Q1 FY27.

Bata India rose 2.18% after the company reported 23% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.98 crore on a 3.9% rise in revenue to Rs 978.95 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Global Market:

European market edged higher ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data, which could influence expectations for the Federal Reserves monetary policy path. Meanwhile, investors assessed the final July inflation readings, with Germanys headline consumer price inflation standing at 2.8% year-on-year.

Asian market ended mostly higher on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to an important US inflation report that will likely determine the near-term direction for interest rates.

A surprisingly hot inflation report will likely alarm investors who expect it will shape what the Federal Reserve does at its September meeting, as policymakers take a reprieve in August.

The American Central Bank has been laser focused on the impact higher pricing pressures are having on the U.S. consumer, with three dissenters at the last meeting voting to raise rates. And those concerns have yet to abate, with U.S. oil prices pushing above $83 a barrel this week, as hopes of a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz dwindle.

Wednesdays inflation report wont be the last hurdle the stock market will have to get past this week. The July producer price index thats due out Thursday will have to prove the prior months softer report can be repeated.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, bogged down by key technology stocks, as hopes among investors that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen faltered, exacerbating lingering doubts that the U.S. and Iran can reach a broader resolution to the conflict.

The broad market index lost 0.32%, dropping for a second day and closing at 7,728.20. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.60% to 26,445.45. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 184.13 points, or 0.34%, to end at 53,791.85.

The moves come as oil prices rose amid uncertainty over the Middle East conflict, with the secretary of Irans Supreme National Security Council reiterating that the strait would not reopen until its conditions have been met, according to media reports.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News