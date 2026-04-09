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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty slides below 23,850 mark; realty shares tumbles

Nifty slides below 23,850 mark; realty shares tumbles

Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with substantial losses in morning trade, as fading hopes of a sustained USIran ceasefire weighed on investor sentiment. Market participants are also closely watching the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season, with Indias largest IT services firm, TCS, set to announce its results after market hours today, alongside companies such as GM Breweries and Anand Rathi Wealth. Volatility remained elevated due to the weekly expiry of Sensex F&O contracts. The Nifty slipped below the 23,850 mark during the session. Realty shares witnessed correction after advancing in the past five consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 613.73 points or 0.80% to 76,949.17. The Nifty 50 index fell 153.15 points or 0.64% to 23,844.20.

 

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.17% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.10%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,953 shares rose and 1,791 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.32% to 20.35.

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The Nifty realty index fell 1.33% to 735.80. The index climbed 14.52% in the past five consecutive trading sessions.

Anant Raj (down 2.68%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.56%), DLF (down 2.11%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.87%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.84%), Lodha Developers (down 1.83%), Godrej Properties (down 1.45%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 1.34%), Sobha (down 1.22%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.90%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Premier Energies shed 0.04%. The company said that it has received orders for supply of 1,600 MW solar cells and modules in Q4 FY 2026, which is worth Rs 2,577 crore.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals slipped 0.40%. The company said it has received final USFDA approval for its Progesterone Vaginal Inserts, 100 mg, deemed bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Endometrin Vaginal Inserts, 100 mg of Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

Info Edge India dropped 4.19%. The company said that it has recorded standalone billings of Rs 1,057.1 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2026, which is higher by 7.4% compared with billings of Rs 983.8 crore posted in the same period last year.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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