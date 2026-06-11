Nifty slips below 23,200 as US-Iran tensions, FII selling weigh on sentiment

The benchmark indices erased early gains and ended lower on Thursday as investors turned cautious amid escalating US-Iran tensions, persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and higher-than-expected US inflation data. Trading remained volatile due to the weekly expiry of Sensex futures and options contracts. After climbing to an intraday high of 23,327.45, the Nifty gave up its gains and settled below the 23,200 mark. IT, chemicals and consumer durables stocks led the decline, while pharma and private banking shares provided some support to the market.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 150.63 points or 0.20% to 73,832.55. The Nifty 50 index lost 53.35 points or 0.23% to 23,161.60.

Infosys (down 2.25%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.37%) and Larsen & Toubro (down 1.17%) were major Nifty drags today.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.83% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.72%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,384 shares rose and 2,807 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.07% to 6.908 compared with previous session close of 6.913.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.7900 compared with its close of 95.2500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement declined 0.34% to Rs 147,573.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.20% to 100.13.

The United States 10-year bond yield slipped 0.35% to 4.525.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement lost $1.10 or 1.18% to $92 a barrel.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures are currently up by 367 points, signaling a positive opening for US stocks today.

European stocks advanced on Thursday as investors bought beaten-down shares after weeks of pressure from expectations that interest rates would remain higher for longer. Market participants also awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day.

Most Asian markets ended lower, weighed down by a sharp selloff on Wall Street following hotter-than-expected US inflation data and escalating tensions between the US and Iran, which pushed oil prices higher.

US annual inflation accelerated to 4.2% in May 2026 from 3.8% in April, marking its highest level since April 2023. The increase was largely driven by a surge in energy prices amid the Iran conflict. Energy costs rose 23.5% year-on-year, while core inflation edged up to 2.9%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.5%, in line with expectations.

Investors are now awaiting US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for May, due later in the day, for further clues on the inflation outlook and interest-rate trajectory.

Geopolitical tensions intensified after the US launched a fresh round of strikes on multiple targets in Iran. The action came hours after President Donald Trump warned of further attacks if a peace agreement is not reached. In response, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wall Street, equities ended sharply lower on Wednesday after Trump's remarks signalled a tougher stance on Iran. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 953.33 points, or 1.87%, to 49,918.78. The S&P 500 declined 1.62% to 7,266.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.98% to 25,169.50.

Investor sentiment weakened further after Trump said Iran had "taken too long to negotiate a deal" and warned that additional military action could follow.

Stocks in Spotlight:

The Nifty IT index declined 1.62% to close at 27,821 on Thursday, extending its losing streak to seven consecutive trading sessions. The index has fallen 10.59% during this period

LTIMindtree slipped 2.59%, Infosys dropped 2.25%, while Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) fell 1.87% and HCL Technologies declined 1.61%. Other major IT stocks also ended in the red. Persistent Systems shed 0.87%, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tech Mahindra both fell 0.80%, while Wipro declined 0.80%. Mphasis and Coforge lost 0.61% and 0.48%, respectively.

MTAR Technologies plunged 10.99% after reports that US data centre developer Crusoe paused work on Project Jade, a proposed 1.8 GW AI data centre campus in Wyoming. The project was expected to use fuel cell systems from Bloom Energy, a key customer of MTAR Technologies. Investors fear the delay could impact Bloom Energy's deployment pipeline, affecting MTAR's future order inflows and revenue visibility.

PPAP Automotive hit an upper circuit of 20% after the company announced a technology partnership with Hutchinson to manufacture advanced body sealing systems for the passenger vehicle segment in India. PPAP disclosed that it will leverage Hutchinson's advanced technologies, licensed know-how, and technical support to develop and produce automotive body sealing solutions for domestic vehicle manufacturers.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises advanced 8.52% after the companys board approved a proposal to raise a minimum of Rs 2,300 crore to support strategic and business initiatives. In an exchange filing on 10 June 2026, the company said its board approved raising capital in one or more tranches. The funds will be used to finance the companys strategic and business plans.

3i Infotech rallied 4.02% after the company announced that it had secured a purchase order worth Rs 37.05 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL).

Vascon Engineers jumped 5% after the company announced that it had secured a Rs 347.43 crore contract from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Government of India.

IZMO shed 1.20%. The company highlighted the launch of India's first integrated silicon photonics (SiPh) packaging line as part of its semiconductor expansion strategy. The company said the new facility addresses the fragmented workflow typically associated with silicon photonics packaging, where different stages such as die attach, fiber alignment, wire bonding and testing are often handled by multiple vendors, leading to longer lead times and higher costs.

Krishna Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) rose 0.77%. The companys board is acheduled to meet on Saturday, 13 June 2026, to consider raising funds through different instruments in one or more tranches. The proposed fund raise may involve equity shares, fully convertible warrants, convertible or non-convertible securities, or a combination thereof through permissible modes, including a preferential issue on a private placement basis or any other approved route.

Time Technoplast (TTL) declined 3.01%. The company executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) on June 10, 2026, to acquire a 76% equity stake in Maharashtra-based Systoverse for a cash consideration of Rs 1.52 crore. Post completion of the transaction, Systoverse will become a subsidiary of TTL, while the remaining 24% stake will continue to be held by existing shareholders. The deal is expected to close within 30 days of execution.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 0.85%. The company announced the appointment of Rama Rao Telli as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), effective 10 June 2026.

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