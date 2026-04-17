Nifty tad above 24,300 level; FMCG shares advance

The headline equity indices traded with modest gains in morning trade, as broader markets outperformed the benchmarks despite lingering fragility in sentiment, amid cautious optimism over potential USIran peace talks. Nifty traded tad above the 24,300 level. FMCG shares extended gains for a third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 344.65 points or 0.44% to 78,333.33. The Nifty 50 index rose 104 points or 0.44% to 24,301.50.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.99% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.29%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,900 shares rose and 939 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Om Power Transmission were frozen at the upper limit of 5% at Rs 190.15 on the BSE, a premium of 8.66% compared with the issue price of Rs 175.

The stock debuted at Rs 181.10, marking a premium of 3.49% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 190.15 and a low of Rs 181.10. On the BSE, over 0.78 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.76% to 49,228.20. The index jumped 2.72% over the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 3.08%), Emami (up 2.55%), United Spirits (up 2.42%), Varun Beverages (up 1.8%), Radico Khaitan (up 1.49%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.42%), Britannia Industries (up 1.01%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.9%), ITC (up 0.89%) and Dabur India (up 0.82%) jumped.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Rubicon Research rose 3.46% after it has announced the acquisition of an 85% equity stake in Arinna Lifesciences, a branded pharmaceutical marketing company focused on the CNS and neuro-psychiatric segment in India.

VST Industries soared 14.40% after its standalone net profit zoomed 120.16% to Rs 116.69 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 53 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 31.09% YoY to Rs 457.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Kolte Patil Developers zoomed 12.61% after the companys sales value jumped 13% to Rs 714 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 631 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.