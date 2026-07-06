Nifty tad above 24,400 level; realty shares advance

The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in the morning trade. Nifty traded tad above the 24,400 level. Realty shares extended gains for the fifth consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 413.32 points or 0.53% to 78,177.23. The Nifty 50 index rose 129.20 points or 0.53% to 24,400.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.37% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.21%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,961 shares rose and 1,884 shares fell. A total of 231 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Aastha Spintex were currently trading at Rs 130.10 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 3.68% as compared with the issue price of Rs 136.

The stock debuted at Rs 130, marking a discount of 4.41% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 134 and a low of Rs 130. On the BSE, over 1.68 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.16% to 901.10. The index jumped 10.04% in the five consecutive trading sessions.

Lodha Developers (up 2.09%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.06%), Godrej Properties (up 1.84%), Sobha (up 1.53%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.31%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.05%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 0.46%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.44%), and DLF (up 0.01%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.13% after its subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, launched Olanzapine for Injection, 10 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial in the United States.

Bank of Maharashtra rose 0.38%. The company reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its total business to Rs 6.51 lakh crore as of 30 June 2026.

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