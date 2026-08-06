Nifty trade above 24,600 in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. Consumer durables, IT and pharma shares advanced, while auto, realty and FMCG declined on the NSE.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 168.22 points or 0.21% to 78,753.33. The Nifty 50 index rose 11.55 points or 0.05% to 24,638.75.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.04% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.20%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,845 shares rose and 1,122 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 943.42 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,883.17 crore in the Indian equity market on 05 August 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aurobindo Pharma shed 0.23%. The company reported 28.11% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,056.56 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 824.75 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations climbed 16.30% YoY to Rs 9,150.35 crore in Q1 FY27.

PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) shed 0.43%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 92.54% to Rs 162.89 crore on 40.08% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,888.28 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Biocon rose 0.59%. The companys consolidated net profit surged 872.27% to Rs 142.35 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 36.76 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales jumped 10% YoY to Rs 4,336 crore in Q1 FY27.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.03% to 6.770 compared with the previous session close of 6.772.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.1400 compared with its close of 95.0850 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.40% to Rs 1,49,075.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 99.73.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.11% to 4.612.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2026 settlement fell 12 cents or 0.15% to $79.33 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian shares took a breather on Thursday after an AI-driven surge the previous day, while oil prices traded in a tight range as markets assessed prospects for an Iran peace deal.

A senior Iranian source and two regional officials were quoted by the media stating that a proposed deal between Iran and Oman to help end five months of war between Iran and the United States would give Tehran control over ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the biggest concessions yet to Iran.

Oil prices were steady in the $70-a-barrel range. Brent crude futures fell to $79.31 per barrel, down 0.18%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures edged 0.35% down to $74.96 a barrel.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow closed at a record on Wednesday on signs of progress for a peace deal with Iran, while the Nasdaq saw its first decline in five sessions as SpaceX and AMD stumbled following their quarterly earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 263.18 points, or 0.49%, to 54,349.06, the S&P 500 lost 13.00 points, or 0.17%, to 7,723.52 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 221.55 points, or 0.83%, to 26,363.44.

Elon Musk-led SpaceX's revenue nearly doubled and operating losses narrowed in its first earnings report since going public, fueled by its booming Starlink satellite communications and AI businesses, but shares tumbled 13.6% on concerns about how long the company could maintain spending on AI-related investments such as data centers.

Shares could face additional pressure from the expiry of the stock's post-IPO lock-up period starting on Thursday.

Advanced Micro Devices forecast quarterly revenue above estimates, reflecting strong AI demand. However, shares dropped 7% as investors look for greater evidence the massive AI spending will result in faster growth.

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