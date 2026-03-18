Nifty trades above 23,700 level; IT shares snap 6-day losses
IT shares surged after declining for the six consecutive trading sessions.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 432.77 points or 0.57% to 76,522.62. The Nifty 50 index rose 141.20 points or 0.57% to 23,715.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped1.22% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 1.49%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2680 shares rose and 534 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing index:
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The Nifty IT index rallied 3.70% to 29,825.35. the index declined 4.65% in the past six trading session.
Oracle Financial Services Software (up 4.51%), Coforge (up 4.4%), Persistent Systems (up 4.29%), Mphasis (up 3.47%), Infosys (up 3.26%), LTIMindtree (up 3.24%), HCL Technologies (up 3.06%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.04%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.7%) and Wipro (up 2.45%) surged.
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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 10:50 AM IST