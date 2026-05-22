Nifty trades above 23,800 level; European mkt opens higher

The headline equity benchmarks traded with strong gains in afternoon trade, supported by renewed hopes of an Iran-US peace deal and easing global concerns, which boosted investor sentiment. The Nifty traded above the 23,800 mark. Private bank, financial services, and auto stocks advanced, while media, healthcare, and pharma shares declined.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 536.24 points or 0.71% to 75,714.93. The Nifty 50 index surged 158.25 points or 0.67% to 23,812.65.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.28% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.02%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,320 shares rose and 1,666 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement advanced $2.98 or 2.91% to $105.56 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.8825 compared with its close of 96.3650 during the previous trading session.

Gainers & Losers:

Trent (up 2.94%), Shriram Finance (up 2.91%), Wipro (up 2.68%), Axis Bank (up 2.60%) and Asian Paints (up 2.40%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Max Healthcare Institute (down 4.65%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.60%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.52%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.42%) and ITC (down 1.33%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Quick Heal Technologies declined 6.63% after the companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 19.94 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 3.25 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 25.19% year on year (YoY) to Rs 48.73 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Laxmi Dental hit an upper limit of 20% after the integrated dental products company reported strong consolidated Q4 FY26 earnings, aided by robust growth across its dental laboratory and aligner businesses.

The companys consolidated profit after tax after share of profit/loss from joint ventures surged 136.1% YoY to Rs 10.09 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 4.27 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 21.9% YoY and 12% QoQ to Rs 73.95 crore during the quarter.

Life Insurance Corporation of India advanced 2.36% after the company reported 23.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 23,467.18 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 19,038.67 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income for the period under review was Rs 2,79,909.41 crore, up 14.7% YoY.

Gail (India) added 1.80%. The company reported a 38.40% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 1,262.18 crore on a 2.54% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 34,797.03 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

VA Tech Wabag rallied 2.24% after the company reported a 28.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 128.30 crore on a 22.3% rise in revenue to Rs 1,414.4 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Global Markets:

European and Asian market traded higher on Friday as investors assess U.S.-Iran diplomatic efforts at reaching a peace deal in the Middle East.

Tehran intending to keep its enriched uranium stockpile within the country, according to a media report, could complicate negotiations with Washington, as President Donald Trump has made dismantling Irans nuclear program a central objective of his military action against Tehran.

On the data front, Japans core inflation eased more than expected in April to its lowest level since March 2022, weakening the case for an early rate hike by the Bank of Japan. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food, came in at 1.4%, lower than the 1.7% figure that was widely reported in the media and below the 1.8% reading in March.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a record close Thursday as oil prices and Treasury yields were volatile, with traders hoping for a resolution to the Middle East conflict.

The blue-chip index gained 276.31 points, or 0.55%, for a closing record of 50,285.66. The S&P 500 advanced 0.17% to 7,445.72, while the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.09% to end at 26,293.10.

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