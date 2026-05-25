Nifty trades above 23,950; European mrkt advance

The key equity barometers traded with major gains in the afternoon trade, tracking a sharp fall in crude oil prices amid hopes of progress in U.S.Iran negotiations and the possibility of an eventual deal between the two sides. Improved global risk sentiment and easing energy market concerns also supported investor confidence. The Nifty traded above the 23,950 mark.

At 13:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 917.03 points or 1.21% to 76,332.98. The Nifty 50 index zoomed 263.50 points or 1.11% to 23,982.80.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.73 and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 1.28%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,789 shares rose and 1,406 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement tanked $4.91 or 4.74% to $98.63 a barrel.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 5.22% to 16.98.

Fuel prices hiked for the fourth time in 10 days:

Petrol and diesel prices were raised again on Monday, May 25, 2026, marking the fourth increase in fuel rates within a span of 10 days. State-run oil marketing companies increased prices by an average of Rs 2.80 per litre across the country, pushing retail fuel rates to fresh highs in major metros.

Following the latest revision, petrol in Delhi is now priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices climbed to Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel to Rs 97.83 per litre. Kolkata recorded petrol prices at Rs 113.51 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.82 per litre, while in Chennai, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 107.77 and Rs 99.55 per litre, respectively.

The latest hike comes after oil companies resumed daily fuel price revisions on May 15 following a four-year freeze. Petrol and diesel prices were first increased by Rs 3 per litre on May 15, followed by hikes of 90 paise each on May 19 and May 23. With Mondays revision, cumulative increases in fuel prices have now reached nearly Rs 7.5 per litre in less than two weeks.

The sharp rise in fuel prices is expected to add pressure on transportation and logistics costs, raising concerns over a broader impact on retail inflation and household expenses.

Gainers & Losers:

Eicher Motors (up 5.38%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.73%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.87%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 2.74%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Max Healthcare Institute (down 2.32%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.14%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.72%) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.80%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Precision Wires India rallied 6.51% after the companys standalone net profit climbed 45.58% to Rs 54.87 crore on 30.41% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,743.45 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Yatra Online declined 2.51% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 46.09% to Rs 8.20 crore on 13.66% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 189.01 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Jupiter Wagons rose 6.68% after its subsidiary, Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM), signed strategic agreements with renewable energy firms Chalukya Power and Pickrenew Energy for Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects.

India Pesticides jumped 5.96% after the company reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter of FY26, with consolidated net profit rising 43.70% to Rs 31.04 crore, compared with Rs 21.60 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 28.59% YoY to Rs 266.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Global Markets:

European shares advanced on Monday after reports that the crucial Strait of Hormuz may reopen soon pushed oil prices lower and boosted investor sentiment.

Asian markets advanced, with Japans Nikkei 225 breaching the 65,000 mark for the first time to hit a record high in holiday-thinned trading. Investor sentiment improved after reports suggested the Strait of Hormuz could reopen soon, triggering a sharp decline in oil prices and lifting risk appetite across markets.

Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea remained closed for public holidays, while U.S. markets are also shut on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

Investor sentiment was further supported after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said in a social media post that negotiations with Iran were proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner. Trump added that he had instructed his representatives not to rush into a deal as time is on our side.

Oil prices fell more than 5% following Trumps comments, easing pressure on investors. Crude prices had surged sharply earlier after the Trump administration imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and Tehran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, one of the worlds most critical energy shipping routes.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures for July fell 4.47% to $92.28 per barrel in early Asian trade, while Brent crude futures for July declined 4.13% to $99.26 per barrel.

On Wall Street, stocks ended higher on Friday as Treasury yields eased, helping major indices post weekly gains despite heightened volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 294.04 points, or 0.58%, to close at 50,579.70. The 30-stock index touched an intraday record high and registered another all-time closing high. The S&P 500 rose 0.37% to settle at 7,473.47, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.19% to end at 26,343.97.

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