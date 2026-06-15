Nifty trades above 23,950 mark; auto shares rally

The domestic equity indices traded with significant gains in mid-morning trade, mirroring a rally in global markets after the US and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement. Easing geopolitical tensions, a steep decline in crude oil prices, and a stronger rupee boosted investor sentiment and supported risk appetite across global equities. Investors will continue to monitor monsoon progress, foreign institutional investor (FII) flows, and the inflation outlook for further market cues. The Nifty traded above the 23,950 level.

Auto shares gained for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,141.17 points or 1.51% to 76,669.12. The Nifty 50 index soared 342.10 points or 1.45% to 23,965.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 1.86% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.88%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,225 shares rose and 869 shares fell. A total of 237 shares were unchanged.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.5675 compared with its close of 95.1800 during the previous trading session.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $3.62 or 4.15% to $83.71 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index jumped 2.90% to 27,075.65. The index jumped 4.98% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Ashok Leyland (up 4.53%), Uno Minda (up 4.48%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 4.25%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.06%) and Bharat Forge (up 3.79%), TVS Motor Company (up 3.68%), Eicher Motors (up 3.24%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.05%), Tube Investments of India (up 2.85%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 2.24%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aurobindo Pharma shed 1.65% after the the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified its Eugia Unit-III manufacturing unit as Official Action Indicated (OAI) following an inspection conducted earlier this year.

JSW Energy added 1.31% after the company said that it has signed a definitive agreement with Kolahai Infotech and SFI Parcel Services to acquire 100% equity shares of Maruti Clean Coal & Power (MCCPL).

Global markets:

Asian markets advance on Monday after President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached to end the war between the U.S. and Iran.

Trump said late Sunday on social media that the deal with Iran was now complete. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said an official signing ceremony would take place on Friday in Switzerland.

Trump also said he authorized the reopening of the key Strait of Hormuz passageway, sending oil prices tumbling on Sunday. U.S. crude fell nearly 5%.

Trumps announcement came after an exchange of fire between Israel and the Tehran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon raised uncertainty over whether the deal would get across the finish line on Sunday.

Investors are watching for economic data on housing and retail sales this week. They will also closely monitor the Federal Reserve policy meeting, which Fed funds futures indicate has a more than 98% chance of ending with rates unchanged, according to CMEs FedWatch tool.

Last week, stocks rose on Friday as SpaceXs opening pop bolstered sentiment, with investors hoping for the arrival of a potential peace deal between the U.S. and Iran.

The S&P 500 closed up 0.5% at 7,431.46, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.31% to finish at 25,888.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 353.51 points, or 0.7%, to settle at 51,202.26.

Elon Musks rocket maker debuted on the Nasdaq at $150 per share, trading under the symbol SPCX. Thats above its $135 IPO price. The stock soared more than 20% shortly after it opened and closed up 19% at around $161.

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