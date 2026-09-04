Nifty trades above 23,950 mark; realty shares climb

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in morning trade supported by positive global cues. After a challenging start to September, domestic equities showed signs of stabilisation as investors assessed global macroeconomic developments and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. The Nifty traded above the 23,950 mark, while market sentiment remained cautious ahead of key US economic data. Investors are closely awaiting the US nonfarm payrolls report, due later today, for further clues on the Federal Reserves monetary policy trajectory and the outlook for interest rates.

In addition to developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict and movements in crude oil and gold prices, market participants will closely track the upcoming quarterly earnings announcements of recently listed companies over the next few weeks. Investors are likely to assess these results for insights into operating performance, earnings visibility and demand trends.

Realty shares witnessed buying demand for three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 552.69 points or 0.74% to 76,715.08. The Nifty 50 index jumped 86.40 points or 0.36% to 23,959.85.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.34% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.47%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,385 shares rose and 1,333 shares fell. A total of 267 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

SEBI said it will review the methodology for determining settlement prices of derivative contracts on expiry following feedback received after the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash segment from 3 August 2026. The regulator said the CAS-determined closing price also serves as the basis for settling derivative contracts on expiry. After monitoring the mechanism during its first month and receiving feedback from stock exchanges, brokers, traders, mutual funds, FPIs and other market participants, SEBI said it may propose changes to the settlement-price methodology and plans to issue a consultation paper in about a week.

New Listing:

Shares of ESDS Software Solution were currently trading at Rs 895.55 at 10:05 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 108.75% as compared with the issue price of Rs 429.

The stock debuted at Rs 746.30 on the BSE, a premium of 73.96% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 895.55 and a low of Rs 746.30. On the BSE, over 17.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Priority Jewels were currently trading at Rs 236.45 at 10:05 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 18.23% as compared with the issue price of Rs 200

The stock debuted at Rs 225.20 on the BSE, a premium of 12.6% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 236.45 and a low of Rs 225.20. On the BSE, over 2.11 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 0.71% to 922.65. The index rallied 3.52% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.68%), Anant Raj (up 1.07%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.04%), DLF (up 0.8%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 0.7%), Sobha (up 0.69%), Godrej Properties (up 0.45%), Lodha Developers (up 0.19%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) added 1.03%. after the company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a contract worth Rs 404.88 crore from East Coast Railway.

Avalon Technologies advanced 3.67% after the company announced the formation of a joint venture (JV) with Zollner Elektronik AG for PCBA, box-build and system integration manufacturing in India.

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