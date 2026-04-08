Nifty trades above 23,950; PSU bank shares in demand
The Nifty traded above the 23,950 mark. PSU bank shares advanced after falling in the previous trading session.
At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, climbed 2,844.86 points or 3.81% to 77,461.44. The Nifty 50 index soared 839.55 points or 3.63% to 23,966.65.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index surged 4% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 3.80%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,790 shares rose and 460 shares fell. A total of 127 shares were unchanged.
RBI MPC outcome:
Also Read
The Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% while announcing its first policy decision for FY27 on Wednesday, April 8. The six-member panel, chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, met over the past few days to review key issues. This review comes amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a weakening rupee. In its last meeting in February 2026, the MPC had kept the repo rate steady at 5.25% after a cumulative 125-basis-point cut in 2025, adopting a cautious wait-and-watch approach focused on stability.
Middle East conflict update:
The US and Iran have reportedly entered a temporary two-week ceasefire arrangement, with Pakistan acting as mediator and Islamabad set to host follow-up talks. The deal appears to be conditional, with the Strait of Hormuz at the center of the discussions; reporting suggests Iran would allow shipping access under military coordination, while the US would pause offensive action. The media outlets describe the broader framework as a proposal under discussion rather than a concluded peace deal, and Irans 10-point demands including sanctions relief, nuclear recognition, and US troop withdrawal remain unverified as agreed terms.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 20.42% to 19.65. The Nifty 28 April 2026 futures were trading at 24,008.50, at a discount of 41.85 points as compared with the spot at 23,966.65.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 April 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 44.9 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 48.3 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 5.27% to 8,700.45. The index shed 0.71% in the past trading session.
Union Bank of India (up 7.8%), Bank of India (up 6.64%), Bank of Baroda (up 6.34%), UCO Bank (up 6.17%), Canara Bank (up 5.67%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 5.65%), Punjab National Bank (up 5.35%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 5.35%), Indian Bank (up 5.24%), and Indian Overseas Bank (up 4.8%) surged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Gail (India) jumped 5.89% after the company said that it has entered into a long-term charter party agreement with Alpha Gas, a leading Greek shipping major, for the LNG carrier "Energy Fidelity."
Biocon added 3.78% after the companys subsidiary Biocon Pharma announced the receipt of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Dapagliflozin tablets.
Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) jumped 6.44% after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Colombo Dockyard PLC, marking a major milestone in strengthening maritime cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 12:50 PM IST