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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 24,000 level; IT shares in demand

Nifty trades above 24,000 level; IT shares in demand

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 12:52 PM IST
The headline equity indices traded with significant gains in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,000 level. IT shares gains after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 734.46 points or 0.96% to 76,935.14. The Nifty 50 index rose 180.60 points or 0.76% to 24,005.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.02% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 0.17%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,013 shares rose and 1,958 shares fell. A total of 233 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.93% to 13.67. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 24,020 at a premium of 15 points as compared with the spot at 24,005.

 

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The Nifty option chain for the 30 June 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 143.2 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 152.6 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index jumped 1.16% to 27,326.15. The index fell 2.23% in the past trading session.

Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.86%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.38%), Infosys (up 1.98%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.63%), Persistent Systems (up 1.23%), Coforge (up 0.83%), LTM (up 0.71%), Mphasis (up 0.53%) and HCL Technologies (up 0.41%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Star Cement rose added 0.36%. The company has been declared as the 'preferred bidder for the mining lease for Boro Lakhindong (West Block), District Dima Hasao in e-auctions conducted by the Government of Assam.

Bajaj Auto declined 2.46% after the company reported a ransomware attack on its systems, which also affected its wholly owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Technology (BATL).

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

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