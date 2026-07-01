Wednesday, July 01, 2026 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 24,000 level; media shares in demand

Nifty trades above 24,000 level; media shares in demand

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 10:53 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains the in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,000 level. Media shares surged after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 483.26 points or 0.63% to 76,961.93. The Nifty 50 index surged 144.30 points or 0.61% to 24,007.15.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.33% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.56%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,338 shares rose and 1,290 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

 

New Listing :

Shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism were currently trading at Rs 716 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 11.48% as compared with the issue price of Rs 808.

Also Read

manufacturing auto

Manufacturing PMI falls to 54.2 in June as factory growth loses steam

stock markets, stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty near 24,000; Nifty Auto gains 1% as M&M, Ashok lead

Instamart, Insta mart, Instamart new logo

Swiggy Instamart appoints Gautam Swaroop as chief business officer

mahindra & mahindra , logo

M&M total sales jumps 37% to 106,207 units in June on strong demand

Portfolio churn

Bernstein, Macquarie rejig India stock portfolio as West Asia tensions ease

The stock debuted at Rs 690, marking a discount of 14.6% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 722 and a low of Rs 690. On the BSE, over 1.51 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Advit Jewels were currently trading at Rs 178 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 29.20% as compared with the issue price of Rs 138.

The stock debuted at Rs 187, marking a premium of 35.51% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 190 and a low of Rs 177.70. On the BSE, over 5.44 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index surged 3.48% to 1,529.85. The index fell 2.69% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 5.14%), Prime Focus (up 5%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 4.56%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 3.59%), PVR Inox (up 3.36%), D B Corp (up 3.18%), Tips Music (up 2.62%), Sun TV Network (up 1.51%), Saregama India (up 0.95%) and Nazara Technologies (up 0.30%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

VST Tillers Tractors added 0.07%. The company reported a 3.02% year-on-year increase in total sales for June 2026, with overall volumes rising to 8,107 units from 7,869 units in June 2025.

SML Mahindra slipped 2.07%. The company said that it had sold 1,930 units in June 2026, registering a growth of 3% from 1,871 units sold in the same period last year.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) rose 0.63%. The company received an ultra-mega order from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) for the manufacturing of transformers of various ratings, along with all associated works.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VA Tech WABAG spurts on bagging large international order for Vienna water works expansion

VA Tech WABAG spurts on bagging large international order for Vienna water works expansion

Ola Electric Mobility rises after vehicle registrations nearly double in Q1 FY26

Ola Electric Mobility rises after vehicle registrations nearly double in Q1 FY26

Escorts Kubota tractor sales jump 19% to 13,695 units in June 2026

Escorts Kubota tractor sales jump 19% to 13,695 units in June 2026

Va Tech Wabag secures Donauinsel water works expansion project in Vienna

Va Tech Wabag secures Donauinsel water works expansion project in Vienna

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 3,249 trucks and buses (CV>3.5T) in June'26

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 3,249 trucks and buses (CV>3.5T) in June'26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGST Credit ChallengeSensex Outlook for July 2026Nifty Outlook for July 2026Who is Rajiv KumarKPIT Tech Share PriceFIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesWho is Puneet SharmaGold SIlver ETF Falling