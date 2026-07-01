Nifty trades above 24,000 level; media shares in demand

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains the in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,000 level. Media shares surged after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 483.26 points or 0.63% to 76,961.93. The Nifty 50 index surged 144.30 points or 0.61% to 24,007.15.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.33% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.56%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,338 shares rose and 1,290 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

New Listing :

Shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism were currently trading at Rs 716 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 11.48% as compared with the issue price of Rs 808.

The stock debuted at Rs 690, marking a discount of 14.6% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 722 and a low of Rs 690. On the BSE, over 1.51 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Advit Jewels were currently trading at Rs 178 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 29.20% as compared with the issue price of Rs 138.

The stock debuted at Rs 187, marking a premium of 35.51% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 190 and a low of Rs 177.70. On the BSE, over 5.44 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index surged 3.48% to 1,529.85. The index fell 2.69% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 5.14%), Prime Focus (up 5%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 4.56%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 3.59%), PVR Inox (up 3.36%), D B Corp (up 3.18%), Tips Music (up 2.62%), Sun TV Network (up 1.51%), Saregama India (up 0.95%) and Nazara Technologies (up 0.30%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

VST Tillers Tractors added 0.07%. The company reported a 3.02% year-on-year increase in total sales for June 2026, with overall volumes rising to 8,107 units from 7,869 units in June 2025.

SML Mahindra slipped 2.07%. The company said that it had sold 1,930 units in June 2026, registering a growth of 3% from 1,871 units sold in the same period last year.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) rose 0.63%. The company received an ultra-mega order from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) for the manufacturing of transformers of various ratings, along with all associated works.

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