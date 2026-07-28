Nifty trades above 24,000 level; realty shares advance

The frontline equity indices traded with modest gains during mid-morning trade on Tuesday, with the Nifty trading above the 24,000 level as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision and continued to assess the ongoing corporate earnings season. Market sentiment remained volatile due to the weekly expiry of Nifty 50 derivatives contracts, leading to heightened intraday swings. Meanwhile, realty stocks extended their gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 59.61 points or 0.08% to 76,895.39. The Nifty 50 index rose 16.55 points or 0.07% to 24,013.45.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.09% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.42%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,588 shares rose and 2,264 shares fell. A total of 246 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.82% to 918.35. The index jumped 4.14% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Lodha Developers (up 7.63%), DLF (up 1.83%), Godrej Properties (up 1.57%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 0.93%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.63%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.45%) advanced.

On the other hand, Anant Raj (down 1.38%), Sobha (down 1.16%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.72%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlights:

Indus Towers reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27, with profit after tax (PAT) rising to Rs 1,745.8 crore from Rs 1,736.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 4.64% year on year to Rs 8,431.1 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 8,057.6 crore a year earlier.

Coforge surged 9.57% to Rs 1,674.70 after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company's board also gave in-principle approval to set up an entity in China to expand its operations, with further details to be shared later. The announcement came alongside the company's financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 63.4% YoY to Rs 518.60 crore, while it declined 15.3% sequentially.

Tilaknagar Industries declined 4.06% to Rs 428.50 after the company reported a 64.30% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.59 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 88.50 crore in Q1 FY26. However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 165.54% to Rs 1,046.03 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 393.92 crore in Q1 FY26.

Global Markets:

Asian markets edged lower on Tuesday, with South Koreas Kospi plunging nearly 8%, as uncertainty gripped investors ahead of mega earnings announcements from the likes of Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft on the calendar.

A Federal Reserve rate decision is due Wednesday. Investors expect that the central bank will remain on hold, but will seek greater clarity on the path forward for monetary policy. Fed funds futures were last pricing in a quarter point hike in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

On Tuesday, traders will monitor the release of a consumer confidence report. Quarterly results from Coca-Cola, UPS, Corning and Boeing are due before the bell.

Focus would also remain on oil prices and the bond market. International benchmark Brent crude futures were last below $90 a barrel, amid a pause in fighting between the U.S. and Iran. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield had pulled back to around 4.65%.

Hostilities between the U.S. and Iran are on hold, as diplomats seek to give peace talks some space. Focus will also be on President Donald Trumps meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will mainly discuss about Iran.

Wall Street ended mixed on Monday, as investors awaited guidance from major technology companies in a busy week for quarterly earnings, while also worrying that stubbornly high oil prices could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.02% to end ??the session at 7,413.18 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.18% to 24,932.08 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.51% to 52,210.08 points.

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