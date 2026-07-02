Thursday, July 02, 2026 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 24,050 mark; IT shares in demand

Nifty trades above 24,050 mark; IT shares in demand

Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,050 marks. IT shares surged after declining in the past four consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 310.57 points or 0.40% to 77,233.21. The Nifty 50 index rallied 91.55 points or 0.37% to 24,097.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.54% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 0.71%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,457 shares rose and 1,283 shares fell. A total of 227 shares were unchanged.

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.62% to 12.76.

New Listing :

Also Read

Statecraft: The New Rules Of Power In A Divided World By Jack Watling

Illusions of a stable world order

Captain Vikram Batra sharing a light moment with fellow soliders during the 1999 Kargil War. Photo: MOD

The young man with a smile

A prototype of the advanced medium combat aircraft at the Aero India air show at Yelahanka air base, Bengaluru, in 2025. Photo: Reuters

More than a stealth fighter

The ULPGM is a family of indigenous “fire-and-forget” precision strike weapons. Photo: PIB

ULPGM-V3: The aerial hunters

A Philippine boat near a Chinese Coast Guard ship in the South China Sea in 2023. Photo: Reuters

Cautious resurgence

Shares of CSM Technologies were currently trading at Rs 107.35 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 5% as compared with the issue price of Rs 113.

The scrip was listed at 113, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 113 and a low of Rs 107.35. On the BSE, over 0.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index surged 3.65% to 26,710. The index slumped 6.51% in the past four consecutive trading sessions.

Infosys (up 4.87%), Mphasis (up 4.87%), Coforge (up 4.84%), HCL Technologies (up 3.89%), Persistent Systems (up 3.81%), LTM (up 3.57%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 3.38%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 3.07%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.92%) and Wipro (up 1.92%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Jammu & Kashmir Bank rallied 3.14% after the lender reported healthy business growth for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Bajaj Auto declined 0.69%. The company reported a 28% increase in total auto sales to 4,63,202 units in June 2026, compared with 3,60,806 units sold in June 2025.

Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.03%. The company reported a 19.28% jump in total sales to 2,00,390 units in June 2026 compared with 1,67,993 units in June 2025.

TVS Motor Company advanced 1.72% after the company recorded monthly sales growth of 47%, with sales of 590,003 units in June 2026 as against 402,001 units in June 2025.

Force Motors added 1.74% after reporting a 23.50% increase in total sales to 3,568 units in June 2026, compared with 2,889 units in June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 44% YoY in June'26

NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 44% YoY in June'26

GK Energy gains after securing Rs 48 crore rooftop solar project order

GK Energy gains after securing Rs 48 crore rooftop solar project order

TVS Motor Company records highest ever quarterly sales of 16.31 lakh units

TVS Motor Company records highest ever quarterly sales of 16.31 lakh units

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 13% to 46.8 MMT in Jun'26

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 13% to 46.8 MMT in Jun'26

Glenmark advances multi-country Phase 3 clinical trial for Trastuzumab rezetecan

Glenmark advances multi-country Phase 3 clinical trial for Trastuzumab rezetecan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAastha Spintex IPO AllotmentGST Collection in June 2026TNEA Rank List 2026Birthright CitizenshipGST Credit ChallengeHDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance