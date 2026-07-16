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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 24,100 level; IT shares rally

Nifty trades above 24,100 level; IT shares rally

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks witnessed minor gains in morning trade despite mixed global cues. Investor sentiment remained supported by selective buying in frontline stocks, helping the domestic indices to trade in positive terrain, with the Nifty traded above the 24,100 level.

Investors will continue to monitor developments in the US-Iran conflict, movements in crude oil prices, the ongoing Q1 earnings season, corporate business updates, and the progress of the southwest monsoon for further cues on market direction.

IT shares witnessed buying interest after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 160.71 points or 0.21% to 77,345.60. The Nifty 50 index added 40.85 points or 0.16% to 24,121.40.

 

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.26% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 0.17%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,124 shares rose and 1,586 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged.

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New Listing:

Shares of Laser Power & Infra were currently trading at Rs 263.20 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 22.99% as compared with the issue price of Rs 214.

The stock debuted at Rs 269, marking a premium of 25.7% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 269 and a low of Rs 250. On the BSE, over 54.56 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index jumped 1.55% to 28,973.45. The index fell 1.67% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

HCL Technologies (up 2.65%), LTM (up 2.04%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.94%), Persistent Systems (up 1.79%) and Wipro (up 1.73%), Mphasis (up 1.27%), Infosys (up 1.22%), Coforge (up 1.19%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.99%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.83%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

GMR Airports declined 1.56% after the company handled around 10 million passengers in June 2026, marking a marginal 0.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in passenger traffic. Domestic passenger traffic fell 0.4% YoY to 7.4 million, while international passenger traffic remained broadly flat at 2.4 million, up 0.1% YoY.

GTPL Hathway slipped 1.01% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 78% to Rs 2.32 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 10.56 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 12.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,015.41 crore in Q1 FY27.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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