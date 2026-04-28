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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 24,150 mark; metal shares advance

Nifty trades above 24,150 mark; metal shares advance

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with moderate gains in the morning trade, even as investor sentiment remained cautious amid fading hopes of a swift resolution to the ongoing US-Iran conflict, which has reignited a surge in oil prices. The Nifty hovered above the 24,150 mark. Meanwhile, metal stocks extended their rally for a second consecutive session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 105.76 points or 0.14% to 77,409.39. The Nifty 50 index advanced 60.25 points or 0.26% to 24,152.95.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.22% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.40%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,172 shares rose and 1,535 shares fell. A total of 223 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.97% to 18.02.

Buzzing Index:

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The Nifty Metal index jumped 1.34% to 13,155.20. The index rallied 3.20% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Adani Enterprises (up 3.12%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.16%), Tata Steel (up 2.03%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.64%), JSW Steel (up 1.45%), NMDC (up 1.31%), Welspun Corp (up 1.13%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.12%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.98%) and Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 0.73%) advanced.

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc (down 0.64%) and Vedanta (down 0.05%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Coal India rallied 3.82% after the company reported a 12.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,839.18 crore on 5.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 46,490.03 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

UltraTech Cement declined 1.23%. The cement major reported a 20.17% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,982.76 crore on an 11.86% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 25,799.47 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Supreme Industries shed 0.89%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 433.57 crore in Q4 FY26, up 47.50% YoY from Rs 293.94 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 16.5% YoY to Rs 3,527.66 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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