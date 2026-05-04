Nifty trades above 24,150 mark; realty shares advance

Headline equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in the morning trade, as investors tracked state election results across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with movements in crude oil and developments in the West Asia conflict. Elevated Brent crude prices, driven by tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, remain a key concern for inflation and the rupee, while corporate earnings present a mixed outlook. Meanwhile, the Nifty climbed above the 24,150 mark. Realty shares rallied after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 505.87 points or 0.66% to 77,419.37. The Nifty 50 index rallied 154.10 points or 0.64% to 24,152.20.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index surged 0.86% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index soared 0.94%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 2,620 shares rose and 1,275 shares fell. A total of 245 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.57% to 18.17.

Earnings Today:

Bharat Heavy Electricals (up 3.32%), Ambuja Cements (down 0.27%), Aditya Birla Capital (up 2.26%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.88%), Godrej Properties (up 3.11%), KEI Industries (up 1.58%), Petronet LNG (up 0.69%), Ather Energy (down 0.54%), Exide Industries (up 2.55%), Manappuram Finance (up 4.01%), Tata Technologies (up 0.44%), Wockhardt (up 2.20%), Tata Chemicals (up 1.01%), Aarti Industries (up 1.27%), Computer Age Management Services (up 0.67%), Sobha (up 2.10%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures (down 0.15%), Jyothy Labs (up 2.64%), IIFL Capital Services (down 0.19%), SG MART (up 1.58%), CSB Bank (up 1.10%), Nacl Industries (up 1.08%), Quess Corp (up 6.57%), Antelopus Selan Energy (down 0.43%), Indokem (up 5%), Oriental Hotels (up 2.44%), Krishival Foods (down 0.29%), South West Pinnacle Exploration (up 4.10%), Shiva Cement (up 1.28%), De Nora India (down 0.01%), Nath Bio-Genes (down 0.10%), Shera Energy (up 6.38%), Atvo Enterprises (down 0.08%), Kothari Sugars and Chemicals (up 1.98%), Infinity Infoway (up 7.54%), Desco Infratech (up 2.40%), SNL Bearings (up 2.46%), Key Corporation (up 2.35%), Nalin Lease Finance (down 2.57%), Southern Magnesium and Chemicals (down 3.45%), Thakral Services (India) (down 4.98%), Accord Synergy (down 4.96%), Suryo Food and Industries (up 1.90%), Sungold Media and Entertainment (down 4.98%) and Vivanza Biosciences (down 2.90%) will declare their results later today.

2026 Assembly Polls: Vote Counts Underway in 5 States

Vote counting for assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry began at 8:00 AM IST today, 4 May 2026. Early trends at around 10:00 AM indicate BJP leading in approximately 24 seats in West Bengal against TMC's 6, and ahead in 56 seats in Assam versus Congress's 12. In Tamil Nadu, DMK holds leads in 15 seats including Kolathur, with AIADMK at 5 and TVK at 2; Kerala shows UDF ahead in 5 seats; Puducherry has AINRC leading in 1. Trends derive from initial postal ballots and are subject to change; full results will appear on the ECI portal.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index surged 1.88% to 808.50. The index fell 1.50% in the past trading session.

Anant Raj (up 4.52%), Godrej Properties (up 2.99%), Sobha (up 2.88%), DLF (up 2.11%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.02%), Lodha Developers (up 1.84%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 1.33%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.27%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.01%) and Brigade Enterprises (up 0.82%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) slipped 3.85%. The company reported a 19.18% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 656.59 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 550.90 crore in Q4 FY25.

Bajaj Auto rallied 3.27% after the company reported a 40% increase in total auto sales to 5,13,792 units in April 2026, compared with 3,65,810 units sold in April 2025.

Escorts Kubota added 1.68% after the company reported a 24.4% year-on-year increase in tractor sales for April 2026, with total volumes rising to 10,857 units compared to 8,729 units in April 2025.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained 3.37% after the company announced that it has handled 43.1 million metric tons (MMT) of total cargo in April 2026, which is higher by 15% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) rose 1.83% after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 500.85 crore for April 2026, marking an 18.09% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 424.11 crore recorded in April 2025.

SML Mahindra shed 0.59%. The company said that it had sold 1,741 units in April 2026, registering a growth of 15% from 1,512 units sold in the same period last year.

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