Nifty trades above 24,200 level; IT shares extent rally for 5th day

The benchmark equity indices traded marginally higher on Thursday morning trade, with the Nifty trading above the 24,250 mark. IT shares extended gains for the fifth consecutive session, while trading could remain volatile due to the Sensex derivatives expiry today.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 118.84 points or 0.15% to 77,535.76. The Nifty 50 index lost 19.75 points or 0.09% to 24,230.45.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.37% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.66%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,525 shares rose and 2,059 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.

Earnings To Watch:

Aarti Industries, Archean Chemical Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Alivus Life Sciences, Apollo Pipes, AWL Agri Business, Bajaj Finance, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Data Patterns (India), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Exide Industries, Gillette India, Go Fashion (India), Honda India Power Products, Hyundai Motor India, ICRA, Indegene, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), JBM Auto, LIC Housing Finance, LT Foods, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mankind Pharma, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Global Health, Mahanagar Gas, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, National Securities Depository (NSDL), Nucleus Software Exports, Nuvama Wealth Management, Pricol, PSP Projects, Quick Heal Technologies, RailTel Corporation of India, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Swiggy, Tata Steel, Transport Corporation of India (TCI), Thermax, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta and Westlife Foodworld will announce their quarterly earnings today.

New Listing :

Shares of Xtranet Technologies were currently trading at Rs 123.70 at 10:22 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 2.60% as compared with the issue price of Rs 127.

The stock debuted at Rs 130.10, marking a premium of 2.44% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 136.60 and a low of Rs 123.60. On the BSE, over 5.32 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Lohia Corp were currently trading at Rs 484.50 at 10:26 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 14% as compared with the issue price of Rs 425.

The stock debuted at Rs 460, marking a premium of 8.24% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 488 and a low of Rs 460. On the BSE, over 6.60 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Indo-MM were currently trading at Rs 710.25 at 10:28 IST on the NSE, representing a premium of 46.44% as compared with the issue price of Rs 485.

The stock debuted at Rs 700, marking a premium of 44.33% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 725 and a low of Rs 700. On the BSE, over 20.96 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index climbed 2.01% to 31,747.95. The index soared 11.26% in the five consecutive trading sessions.

Persistent Systems (up 3.55%), Coforge (up 2.68%), Wipro (up 2.65%), Infosys (up 2.54%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.2%), Mphasis (up 2.14%), LTM (up 1.90%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.84%) and HCL Technologies (up 1.76%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

MTAR Technologies hit the 5% upper circuit after the company reported a sharp jump in earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27). The company's profit after tax surged 364.8% year-on-year to Rs 50.2 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 10.8 crore in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, profit increased 13.3% from Rs 44.3 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations soared 130.4% YoY to Rs 360.7 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 156.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 17.8% QoQ from Rs 306.1 crore in Q4 FY26.

Bajaj Housing Finance slipped 1.66%. The company has reported 23% rise in net profit to Rs 715 crore on a 16% increase in net total income to Rs 1,175 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Redington surged 10.19% after the company reported record financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27). The company's profit after tax jumped 76.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 486 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 275.3 crore in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, profit slipped 0.7% from Rs 489.6 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 34.6% YoY to Rs 34,922.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 25,952.0 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 5.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 33,213.0 crore in Q4 FY26. The company said consolidated total income reached a record Rs 34,966 crore during the quarter, up 34.48% YoY.

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