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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 24,300 level; auto shares advance

Nifty trades above 24,300 level; auto shares advance

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with minor gains on Friday, with the Nifty trading above the 24,300 level in the morning trade. Auto shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 38.68 points or 0.05% to 77,966.78. The Nifty 50 index added 26.05 points or 0.11% to 24,346.55.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rallied 0.43% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.64%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,363 shares rose and 1,222 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged.

 

Earnings To Watch:

Aadhar Housing Finance, Aarti Drugs, ABB India, Aditya Birla Capital, Aether Industries, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Astec Lifesciences, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Blue Dart Express, Bluspring Enterprises, Century Plyboards (India), Corona Remedies, Dixon Technologies (India), GAIL (India), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Intellect Design Arena, Indian Oil Corporation, ITC, Jagran Prakashan, Jindal Worldwide, Kajaria Ceramics, Kesoram Industries, Kirloskar Brothers, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Maruti Suzuki India, National Aluminium Company, Sanghvi Movers, Sasken Technologies, Shree Cement, SJVN, Strides Pharma Science, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Voltamp Transformers and Xpro India are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

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Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index climbed 1.21% to 28,620.15. The index rallied 2.85% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Ashok Leyland (up 4.12%), Tube Investments of India (up 2.84%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 2.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.19%), Bharat Forge (up 1.72%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.99%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.75%), Uno Minda (up 0.74%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 0.73%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.57%) advanced.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors (down 0.79%), Exide Industries (down 0.59%) and Bosch (down 0.31%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Astra Microwave Products surged 11.28% after the company said it had secured an order worth Rs 2,205.23 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics for the procurement of critical systems for the Uttam Radar programme.

Quick Heal Technologies declined 1.80% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.28 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 5.51 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations declined 21.4% year on year (YoY) to Rs 44.99 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

AWL Agri Business advanced 2.90% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 48.15% YoY to Rs 350.28 crore in Q1 FY27, driven by stronger execution across businesses and healthy contribution from all business segments. Revenue grew 17.52% YoY to Rs 20,048.14 crore, supported by healthy underlying volume growth of 7% YoY.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 10:50 AM IST