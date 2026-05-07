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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 24,350 mark; auto shares in demand

Nifty trades above 24,350 mark; auto shares in demand

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 10:54 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with marginal gains during Thursday morning trade, extending the previous sessions rally amid easing crude oil prices and growing hopes of an early resolution to the US-Iran conflict. The Nifty traded above the 24,350 mark, while auto stocks witnessed sustained buying interest for the fourth consecutive session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 65.26 points or 0.07% to 78,023.78. The Nifty 50 index rose 26.40 points or 0.11% to 24,357.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. the BSE 150 MidCap Index advanced 0.51% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.65%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,445 shares rose and 1,222 shares fell. A total of 247 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index jumped 1.21% to 27,146.40. The index surged 4.74% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

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Bosch (up 3.29%), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.71%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.51%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.02%), Tube Investments of India (up 1.54%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.46%), Eicher Motors (up 1.06%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.13%) and Ashok Leyland (up 0.01%) advanced.

On the other hand, Uno Minda (down 0.83%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 0.74%) and Bharat Forge (down 0.74%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

R Systems International rallied 3.92% after the company reported a 69.5% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.41 crore, on a 29.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 574.77 crore in Q1 2026 over Q1 2025.

Avalon Technologies surged 9.99% after the company reported 69.5% rise in net profit to Rs 41 crore on a 40% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 480 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Kansai Nerolac Paints gained 5.18% after its consolidated net profit jumped 3.51% to Rs 112.27 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 108.46 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 7.54% to Rs 1,953.71 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 1,816.65 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

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