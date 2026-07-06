Monday, July 06, 2026 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 24,400 level; metal shares advance

Nifty trades above 24,400 level; metal shares advance

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade as positive stock-specific triggers lifted investor sentiment despite lingering global uncertainties. Market participants will continue to monitor the progress of the monsoon, along with movements in crude oil, gold, and silver prices for further directional cues. The Nifty traded above the 24,400 level. Metal shares witnessed buying demand for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 481.95 points or 0.62% to 78,245.86. The Nifty 50 index surged 139.60 points or 0.58% to 24,410.45.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.36% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 0.19%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,934 shares rose and 2,326 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index advanced 0.88% to 12,708.80. The index jumped 2.56% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Also Read

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing, China, in December 2025. Photo: Reuters

Declining EU-China relations

INS Sahyadri during the Quad's multilateral Exercise Malabar 2025 in the Northern Pacific. Photo: PIB

The Quad's crucible

Statecraft: The New Rules Of Power In A Divided World By Jack Watling

Illusions of a stable world order

A smelting plant that processes extracted copper ore, a critical mineral for India, into pure metal in Dahej, Gujarat. Photo: Hindalco

Mineral dilemma

Taiwan Coast Guard patrol vessels stationed at Keelung during China's ‘Justice Mission 2025' military drills around Taiwan on December 30, 2025. Photo: Reuters

China's Taiwan options

Welspun Corp (up 8.11%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.73%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.15%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.03%), Jindal Steel (up 1%), Hindustan Zinc (up 0.83%), JSW Steel (up 0.63%), Tata Steel (up 0.48%), Jindal Stainless (up 0.18%) and Vedanta (up 0.16%) rose.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.16% to 6.696 compared with the previous session close of 6.707.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.2600 compared with its close of 95.1850 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement shed 0.10% to Rs 1,47,226.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.09% to 100.95.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.36% to 4.463.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell 7 cents or 0.10% to $71.73 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Faalcon Concepts hit the 20% upper circuit after the company secured a Rs 101.93 crore work order from Splendor Information Technology.

IndusInd Bank jumped 2.76% after the banks deposits jumped 4.5% to Rs 4,14,992 crore as on 30th June 2026 compared with Rs 3,97,144 crore as on 30th June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Crisil Ratings upgrades Rajputana Stainless to 'BBB+/A2' with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings upgrades Rajputana Stainless to 'BBB+/A2' with 'stable' outlook

Oswal Pumps rises after securing Rs 236 crore solar pump order from Maharashtra

Oswal Pumps rises after securing Rs 236 crore solar pump order from Maharashtra

Crisil Ratings upgrades LT ratings of Skipper to 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings upgrades LT ratings of Skipper to 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

Radico Khaitan jumps after Magic Moments posts 43% YoY volume growth

Radico Khaitan jumps after Magic Moments posts 43% YoY volume growth

GK Energy secures Rs 235.92 cr order for deployment of solar-powered irrigation systems

GK Energy secures Rs 235.92 cr order for deployment of solar-powered irrigation systems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q1 Business UpdateDefence Stock TodayNykaa Share PriceSatluj BanIMD Weather ForecastTechnology NewsPersonal Finance