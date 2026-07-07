Tuesday, July 07, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 24,450; FMCG shares advance

Nifty trades above 24,450; FMCG shares advance

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above 24,450 mark. FMCG shares witnessed buying demand for the fifth consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 112.85 points or 0.14% to 78,397.92. The Nifty 50 index surged 32.25 points or 0.13% to 24,463.15.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.09% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.63%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,608 shares rose and 2,515 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index advanced 0.20% to 50,298.60. The index jumped 3.08% in the five consecutive trading sessions.

Also Read

the aircraft is equipped with a multi-role electronically scanned array radar. Photo: RAF

News in brief: Western Europe

A variant of Hermes 900 deployed by Israel against Hezbollah in 2026. Photo: Elbit Systems

Conflict zone: Israel-Lebanon

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing, China, in December 2025. Photo: Reuters

Declining EU-China relations

BS Defence Index

Market radar: May 23, 2026 to June 22, 2026

INS Sahyadri during the Quad's multilateral Exercise Malabar 2025 in the Northern Pacific. Photo: PIB

The Quad's crucible

Dabur India (up 0.83%), Tata Consumer Products (up 0.83%), Marico (up 0.79%), United Spirits (up 0.58%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.41%), ITC (up 0.31%), Emami (up 0.2%), Nestle India (up 0.14%) rose.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.28% to 6.708 compared with the previous session close of 6.689.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.1000 compared with its close of 95.4300 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement fell 1.10% to Rs 1,45,297.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08% to 100.95.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.49% to 4.501.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement rose 91 cents or 1.26% to $72.90 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Texmaco Rail & Engineering fell 1.65%. The company said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 70.72 crore from Central Warehousing Corporation for the manufacture and supply of BLSS rakes along with Brake Van.

Sattrix Information Security rallied 5.65% after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 9.30 crore order from one of India's leading public sector banking institutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BHEL inks pact with thyssenkrup nucera for building Alkaline Electrolyser system in India

BHEL inks pact with thyssenkrup nucera for building Alkaline Electrolyser system in India

P N Gadgil Jewellers clocks 41% YoY growth in Q1 revenue; retail revenue share rises to 78%

P N Gadgil Jewellers clocks 41% YoY growth in Q1 revenue; retail revenue share rises to 78%

NSE SME Teja Engineering switches into top gear with a stellar listing

NSE SME Teja Engineering switches into top gear with a stellar listing

Volumes jump at Info Edge (India) Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Info Edge (India) Ltd counter

BSE SME Atharva Poly-Plast moulds a strong market debut

BSE SME Atharva Poly-Plast moulds a strong market debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWBJEE 2026TCS Q1 PreviewEPFO UAN Activation New RuleCochin Shipyard Share PriceRITES Share PriceInfoedge Share PriceIndia Mansoon Updates