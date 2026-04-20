Nifty trades above 24,450 mark; PSU bank shares rally

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with modest gains in mid-morning trade even as investors remained cautious over renewed escalation in West Asia conflict. Nifty traded above the 24,450 mark.

PSU Bank shares witnessed buying demand for second consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 289 points or 0.37% to 78,782.54. The Nifty 50 index rose 108 points or 0.44% to 24,461.40.

In the broader market the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.31% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.27%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,034 shares rose and 2,084 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 4.85% to 17.80.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 1.70% to 9,013.90. The index jumped 2.46% in two consecutive trading sessions.

State Bank of India (up 3.68%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.13%), Bank of India (up 1.61%), Indian Bank (up 1.42%) and Bank of Baroda (up 1.14%), Canara Bank (up 1.12%), Union Bank of India (up 0.7%), Central Bank of India (up 0.53%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.48%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.4%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tega Industries shed 0.76%. The company announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in India in the name of Tega Solutions on 01 April 2026.

Indian Energy Exchange fell 7.48% after the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission issued a draft notification on market coupling norms. The draft proposes Grid India as the Market Coupling Operator. It will aggregate bids and carry out uniform price discovery across exchanges.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded mostly higher Monday, as investors continue to keep a cautious eye on developments in the Middle East amid renewed tensions between Iran and the U.S.

President Donald Trump reportedly said on Sunday that a U.S Navy guided missile destroyer had fired on and disabled an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman before Marines boarded and seized the vessel.

The seizure is an escalation of the blockade and comes after Iran fired upon commercial vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz earlier Sunday. The strait is between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Since last week, the U.S. has been operating a naval blockade of ships entering and exiting Iranian ports. Iran views the ongoing blockade as a breach of the ceasefire reached by the U.S. and Iran, and cites this as one of its reasons for calling off the expected negotiations on Monday in Islamabad.

Trump warned on Sunday he would knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran if Tehran did not agree to Washingtons terms to end the conflict.

Meanwhile, China held its benchmark lending rates unchanged for an 11th straight month, as escalating Middle East tensions drove energy prices higher and weighed on the growth outlook.

The decision came after the worlds second-largest economy grew 5% in the first quarter, accelerating from 4.5% in the prior quarter, and at the top end of its full-year target range. Beijing lowered its growth target for 2026 to a range of 4.5% to 5%, the least ambitious goal on record since the 1990s.

Last Friday, U.S. stocks edged higher after Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz "completely open on the heels of a ceasefire announcement between Israel and Lebanon.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.2% to close at 7,126.06, crossing the 7,100 threshold for the first time. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.52% and settled at 24,468.48 for its 13th consecutive winning day and its longest positive streak since 1992. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 868.71 points, or 1.79%, to end at 49,447.43.

In a post on social media published Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote, In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.

President Donald Trump had said Thursday that the leaders of Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, which went into effect at 5 p.m. ET that day.