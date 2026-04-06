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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 22,650 mark; Oil & gas shares tumble

Nifty trades below 22,650 mark; Oil & gas shares tumble

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Headline equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in the morning trade, mirroring global uncertainty amid rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. Investor sentiment remained cautious, further weighed down by volatility linked to the weekly Nifty F&O expiry. The Nifty slipped below the 22,650 mark. Oil & gas shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 415.06 points or 0.55% to 72,918.52. The Nifty 50 index slipped 108.55 points or 0.48% to 22,628.15.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.30%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,139 shares rose and 1,712 shares fell. A total of 232 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.78% to 26.23.

Buzzing Index:

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The Nifty Oil & Gas index dropped 1.42% to 10,687.85. The index tumbled 2.20% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation (down 3.23%), Reliance Industries (down 2.4%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 2.38%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.94%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 1.92%), Aegis Logistics (down 1.74%), Castrol India (down 1.02%), Petronet LNG (down 1.01%), Gujarat State Petronet (down 0.64%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.54%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Trent jumped 6.37% after the companys standalone revenue from operations jumped 20% to Rs 4,937 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 4,106 crore in Q4 FY25.

Yes Bank added 0.50%. The company reported a 10.7% YoY growth in loans and advances to Rs 2,72,454 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 2,46,188 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Bandhan Bank slipped 0.27%. The company reported total deposits rose by 10% to Rs 166,344 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared to Rs 151,212 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Bank of Maharashtra rallied 1.77% after the bank has reported an 18% year-on-year rise in total business to Rs 6,42,700 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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