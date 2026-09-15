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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 23,250; media share decline

Nifty trades below 23,250; media share decline

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,250 mark. Media shares declined after advancing in the past two trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 539.63 points or 0.72% to 74,242.13. The Nifty 50 index lost 192.05 points or 0.82% to 23,206.95.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 1.78% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 2.07%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,199 shares rose and 3,187 shares fell. A total of 244 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

 

The Nifty Media index declined 1.51% to 1,514. The index jumped 0.72% in two consecutive trading sessions.

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Saregama India (down 2.7%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 2.25%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 2.22%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 2.14%) and Nazara Technologies (down 1.65%), D B Corp (down 1.47%), PVR Inox (down 0.98%), Sun TV Network (down 0.77%) fell.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 1.01% to 7.092 compared with the previous session close of 7.021.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.9375 compared with its close of 95.5400 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement shed 0.64% to Rs 1,50,265.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.16% to 99.64.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 1.55% to 5.038.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2026 settlement rose $2.26 or 2.14% to $107.94 a barrel.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 2:51 PM IST