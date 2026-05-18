Nifty trades below 23,400 level; consumer durables shares tumble

The key equity benchmarks witnessed sharp sell-off in morning trade mirroring weak global cues. Investor sentiment remained subdued amid uncertainty surrounding geopolitical developments. The rupee depreciated, while Brent crude prices rallied above the $110-per-barrel mark. Nifty hovered below the 23,400 level.

Consumer durables shares extend losses for a third consecutive session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 832.12 points or 1.10% to 74,413.21 The Nifty 50 index dropped 261.20 points or 1.10% to 23,382.30.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index tumbled 1.66% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 2.57%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 764 shares rose and 3,102 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.2300 compared with its previous close of 95.8100. It also touched an all-time intraday low of 96.25 today.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement rose $1.83 cents or 1.67% to $111.09 a barrel.

Earnings to Watch:

Indian Oil Corporation(down 2.42%), Afcons Infrastructure(down 6.87%), Ola Electric Mobility(down 3.17%), Apollo Micro Systems(down 2.16%), Indraprastha Gas(down 1.22%), JSW Cement(down 1.95%), Puravankara(down 1.90%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company(down 2.26%), Strides Pharma Science(down 1.81%), Baazar Style Retail (down 5.01%) and Zydus Wellness(down 2.94%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty consumer durables index tumbled 3.34% to 34,366.50. The index fell 3.42% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Amber Enterprises India (down 13.68%), PG Electroplast (down 5.56%), Blue Star (down 3.8%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 3.41%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 2.86%), LG Electronics India (down 2.84%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 2.4%), Havells India (down 2.38%), Bata India (down 2.27%) and Titan Company (down 2.05%) tumbled.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Gland Pharma surged 12.47% after the pharma company has reported 96.62% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 366.7 crore on a 22.31% rise in net sales to Rs 1,742.80 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

NCC slipped 5.22% after the company reported an 18.8% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 206.02 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 253.82 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News