Nifty trades below 23,400 level; FMCG share decline

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest cuts in the mid-afternoon trade as foreign fund outflows and geopolitical concerns weighed on sentiment despite easing crude oil prices and firm global cues. The Nifty traded below the 23,400 level. FMCG shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 106.20 points or 0.14% to 74,745.21. The Nifty 50 index lost 21.35 points or 0.09% to 23,392.95.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.21% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.04%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,156 shares rose and 2,094 shares fell. A total of 245 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index declined 0.25% to 45,785.55. The index jumped 0.95% in the past trading session.

Britannia Industries (down 1.99%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 1.43%), United Breweries (down 1.33%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.29%), Nestle India (down 1.24%), ITC (down 0.62%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.58%), Radico Khaitan (down 0.57%), United Spirits (down 0.43%) fell.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.06% to 7.050 compared with the previous session close of 7.054.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.7500 compared with its close of 95.7800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement shed 0.40% to Rs 1,52,446.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.01% to 100.45.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.64% to 4.931.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2026 settlement rose 56 cents or 0.56% to $ 100.90 a barrel.

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