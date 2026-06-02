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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 23,400 level; pharma shares decline

Nifty trades below 23,400 level; pharma shares decline

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in morning trade. Nifty traded below the 23,400 level. Pharma shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 46.18 points or 0.02% to 74,255.24. The Nifty 50 index fell 30.50 points or 0.13% to 23,354.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.06% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.01%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,841 shares rose and 1,802 shares fell. A total of 227 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.93% to 16.06.

 

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The Nifty Pharma index fell 1.05% to 23,959.45. The index declined 3.21% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Wockhardt (down 8.72%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 2.37%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 2.34%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.76%) and Zydus Lifesciences (down 1.57%), Piramal Pharma (down 1.52%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.46%), Cipla (down 1.39%), Ajanta Pharma (down 1.38%) and Lupin (down 1.34%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

PNC Infratech rose 1.37% after it has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Lucknow Development Authority, Uttar Pradesh, for an EPC contract worth Rs 194.40 crore.

Transrail Lighting gained 1.75% after the company announced fresh order wins worth Rs 575 crore and disclosed that it holds the lowest bidder (L1) position for projects worth around Rs 400 crore.

Anant Raj rallied 4.31% after the company has entered into memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC) to establish data centre and cloud services in Haryana.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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