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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 23,450; auto share decline

Nifty trades below 23,450; auto share decline

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 2:52 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,450 mark. Auto shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 40.17 points or 0.06% to 74,728.45. The Nifty 50 index declined 16.15 points or 0.07% to 23,416.50.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.39% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.06%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,869 shares rose and 2,358 shares fell. A total of 230 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

 

The Nifty Auto index declined 0.45% to 27,527.90. The index fell 0.82% in two consecutive trading sessions.

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Bharat Forge (down 1.01%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.94%), Eicher Motors (down 0.89%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.85%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.76%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.69%), Bosch (down 0.53%), TVS Motor Company (down 0.5%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 0.4%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.21%) fell.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.17% to 6.967 compared with the previous session close of 6.955.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.4250 compared with its close of 95.0800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement shed 0.06% to Rs 1,53,677.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 98.78.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.54% to 4.863.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement rose 92 cents or 0.91% to $102.13 a barrel.

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 2:52 PM IST