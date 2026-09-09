Nifty trades below 23,550; auto share decline

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with major cuts in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered below the 23,550 mark. Auto shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 472.98 points or 0.63% to 75,104.60. The Nifty 50 index declined 105.65 points or 0.45% to 23,528.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.05% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.32%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,865 shares rose and 2,426 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index declined 0.76% to 27,565.40. The index rose 0.28% in the past trading session.

Hero MotoCorp (down 1.45%), Bharat Forge (down 1.1%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 0.8%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.65%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.59%), Exide Industries (down 0.59%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.54%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 0.42%), Uno Minda (down 0.4%) and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.08%) fell.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.13% to 6.953 compared with the previous session close of 6.944.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.0125 compared with its close of 94.7450 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.46% to Rs 1,53,285.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was shed 0.10% to 98.76.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.02% to 4.803.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement rose $2.05 or 2.09% to $99.97 a barrel.

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