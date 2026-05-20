Nifty trades below 23,550 mark; media shares decline

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in morning trade weak global cues. Investor sentiment remained under pressure as the rupee weakened further amid uncertainty in West Asia. Persistent inflation concerns also impacted market sentiment. Nifty traded below the 23,550 level.

Media shares witnessed profit booking after advancing in the past trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 407.20 points or 0.54% to 74,799.96 The Nifty 50 index fell 110.90 points or 0.47% to 23,507.50.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.43% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.55%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,136 shares rose and 1,806 shares fell. A total of 146 shares were unchanged.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee lowered against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.8825 compared with its close of 96.7000 during the previous trading session. It also touched an all-time intraday low of 96.9575 in early trade.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement declined 62 cents or 0.56% to $110.66 a barrel.

Earnings Today:

Grasim Industries(down 1.31%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise(up 0.04%), Lenskart Solutions(up 0.04%), Ola Electric Mobility(up 1.34%), Bosch(down 1.35%), Jubilant FoodWorks, (down 1.08%), Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital(down 0.32%), Eris Lifesciences(up 2.99%), HCL Infosystems(up 0.43%), Honeywell Automation India(up 0.03%), International Gemological Institute(up 0.50%), Kwality Walls (India), Medplus Health Services (up 0.16%), Metro Brands( down 0.91%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.11%) and Whirlpool of India (down 0.34%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Buzzing Index:

Nifty Media index declined 2.02% to 1,391.85. The index rose 1.18% in the past trading session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 5.34%), Sun TV Network (down 1.98%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.65%), PVR Inox (down 1.45%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.92%), D B Corp (down 0.9%), Saregama India (down 0.77%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.59%), Prime Focus (down 0.43%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

ASK Automotive declined 1.09%. The company reported a 24.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 72 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 58 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income increased 35.3% YoY to Rs 1,154 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Karnataka Bank rose 2.25 after the private sector lender reported strong growth in quarterly profitability, supported by higher net interest income, improving margins and better asset quality. The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 408.19 crore in Q4 FY26, up 61.74% YoY and 40.37% QoQ. Total income fell 2.4% YoY to Rs 2,656.18 crore in Q4 FY26 while increasing 5.31% QoQ from Rs 2,522.35 crore.

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