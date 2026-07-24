Nifty trades below 23,750 mark; metal shares extend losses for 3rd day

The domestic equity indices traded with substantial losses in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,750 mark. Metal shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 505.46 points or 0.66% to 75,885.93. The Nifty 50 index fell 129.25 points or 0.54% to 23,741.75.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.59% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 0.63%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,475 shares rose and 2,386 shares fell. A total of 233 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.99% to 14.15. The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures were trading at 23,732 at a discount of 9.75 points as compared with the spot at 23,741.75.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 July 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 177 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 130.7 lakh contracts was seen at a 23,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index fell 0.75% to 12,376.30. The index fell 1.95% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Jindal Stainless (down 2.24%), Hindustan Copper (down 2.23%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.11%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 1.06%), JSW Steel (down 1.01%), National Aluminium Company (down 0.95%), Hindustan Zinc (down 0.91%), Tata Steel (down 0.91%), Welspun Corp (down 0.76%) and Jindal Steel (down 0.72%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Fractal Analytics declined 5.97% after the company reported a 37.56% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.3 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 115.8 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 2.96% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 912.5 crore in Q1 FY27.

Infosys declined 2.95% after the company reported an 8.61% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,769 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 8,501 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 3.90% QoQ to Rs 48,211 crore in Q1 FY27.

Thyrocare Technologies advanced 2.65% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 34.06% to Rs 52.19 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 38.93 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 24.34% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 240.02 crore, driven by sustained momentum in the pathology segment.

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