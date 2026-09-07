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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 23,800 level; realty shares decline

Nifty trades below 23,800 level; realty shares decline

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest cuts in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,800 level. Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 395.60 points or 0.52% to 76,119.83. The Nifty 50 index lost 114.50 points or 0.48% to 23,783.20.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.56% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.03%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,933 shares rose and 2,471 shares fell. A total of 258 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

 

The Nifty Realty index declined 1.24% to 896.65. The index tanked 2.16% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

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Stock Market Close: Sensex drops 384 pts, Nifty settles at 23,779; Nifty IT tumbles over 2%

Godrej Properties (down 2.91%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.61%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.6%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.34%), Lodha Developers (down 1.05%), Sobha (down 0.95%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.91%), DLF (down 0.72%) fell.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.04% to 6.958 compared with the previous session close of 6.961.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.4725 compared with its close of 94.4300 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.09% to Rs 1,52,911.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.26% to 98.92.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.02% to 4.785.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement shed 3 cents or 0.03% to $96.25 a barrel.

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 2:51 PM IST