Nifty trades below 24,000 level; consumer durables shares underperform

The headline equity benchmarks traded with significant losses in the mid-afternoon trade, weighed down by heavy selling in index-heavyweight IT stocks. Sentiment weakened after IT major Accenture trimmed its FY26 revenue growth forecast and highlighted revenue risks stemming from West Asia-related challenges. Further, investors remained cautious amid the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy stance, with persistent inflation concerns and expectations of interest rates staying higher for longer weighing on market sentiment.

However, market participants will closely monitor monsoon developments, FII activity, and inflation trends for directional cues. Nifty dropped below the 24,000 level. Consumer durables shares witnessed profit booking after advancing in the past five consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 750.75 points or 0.97% to 76,659.23. The Nifty 50 index fell 202.60 points or 0.83% to 23,965.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.16% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.07%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,959 shares rose and 2,171 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.4700 compared with its close of 94.4025 during the previous trading session.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement lost 27 cents or 0.34% to $79.85 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables Index dropped 0.73% to 37,109.45. The index surged 9.40% in the past five consecutive trading sessions.

Bata India (down 4.05%), Blue Star (down 2.48%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 1.36%), Havells India (down 1.31%), Whirlpool of India (down 1.15%), LG Electronics India (down 1.09%), Voltas (down 0.85%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.78%), Amber Enterprises India (down 0.77%) and PG Electroplast (down 0.75%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper slipped 0.12% to 6.851 compared with previous session close of 6.843.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement declined 0.99% to Rs 147.824.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02% to 100.59.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.01% to 4.464.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Alembic Pharmaceuticals added 1.04% after the company announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Binimetinib Tablets, 45 mg.

Remsons Industries slipped 2.13% after its chief executive officer (CEO) & key managerial personnel (KMP), Amit Srivastava, tendered his resignation to pursue new professional opportunities.

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